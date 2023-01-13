Marietta Community Foundation gives funds through “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is giving funds to non-profits in the area as a part of an annual distribution.

Six different entities in Marietta are receiving fixed funds through the “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund” through the marietta community foundation. Teachers from Warren Local high school and Barlow-Vincent elementary, Sandra and Sylvia Young are continuing to help the community over half a century later through their estate.

Marietta Community Foundation executive director, Heather Allender says this is one of the best parts of working at a community foundation and helping an estate give back to the community.

“So, this is a perfect example of how you can create a lasting legacy with the Marietta Community Foundation. We setup the avenue for these donors who -- like I said -- have passion for certain organizations and groups in our community. And we can help them fulfill it. And so, it’s really an honor to be able to help donors fulfill their wishes,” says Allender.

The total amount of the checks provided is over $150 thousand. Some of the organizations that are receiving funds this year are the MOV Players, Marietta College Legacy Library, Campus Martius Museum and first responders.

Here is what each organization received from the annual fund:

Marietta Fire Department to purchase and maintain equipment for firemen and emergency medical technicians – 30%

Marietta Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office - Marietta, Ohio K-9 Units to purchase, train, and equip K-9 officers– 20%

Marietta College Legacy Library to preserve and maintain its permanent collections – 30%

Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theater to maintain, repair, and renovate its building – 10%

Campus Martius to maintain its buildings and collections – 10%

