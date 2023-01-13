Night to Shine will have dress giveaway for honored guests

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are officially under one month away from returning to an in-person prom for the first time in three months.

January 14 at Porterfield Baptist Church a dress giveaway will be held from 10 - 12 p.m. then it will continue from 2- 4 p.m.

Many sizes and designs will be available to all who are searching for the perfect, free dress.

Event Coordinator, Katie Dickson, says that events like this leading up to the the prom event make it just so much more special.

“So, looking back to a couple of years ago I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people say that this was the best night of their life and they left with tears, overwhelming emotions they felt so happy and excited and felt so special and celebrated,” Katie Dickson said.

If you are interested in being involved with the prom you can click here for more information.

