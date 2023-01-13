Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.

Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and Grandson Alexander Joseph Roderick.

Franklin retired from the State of Ohio Department of Transportation after 43.5 years of service. Franklin also was a professional surveyor for 52 years. Franklin’s surveying business allowed his 4 children to attend and graduate from college. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in academics, arts, and sports. He was a great coach and mentor to many people.

He graduated from Marietta High School in 1954 and was part of the Central Ohio League football championship team of which he had many great friends throughout the years. He attended Marietta College receiving his associate degree. He later got his Professional Surveyors license and maintained it until 2022.

Franklin was very active in the local community and loved working with people. Key positions he held over the years are as follows: ordained elder and deacon of Presbyterian Church, Harmer Lodge 390 F. & A. M., Kootaga Boy Scout board, Aladdin Temple Shrine of Columbus, Washington County Shrine Club, Washington County Scottish Rite, Marietta Bantam Baseball League board member and secretary, board of directors for the Red Cross, Past President and secretary of Muskingum Valley Chapter of Engineers and Surveyors, member of Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio, Past President of Marietta Tiger High School Booster Club, Muskingum Valley Presbyterian Board Committee of Ohio Ministry for finance and session visit committee, Mid Ohio Valley Players member, and the village of Balgriffin past president.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sandra Blair (Powell), and his children Kandy (Dan) Casey, Betsy (Joe) Roderick, Franklin II (Lisa), and Sean (Jaime). Grandchildren Cody (Mara) Blair, Erin (Sam) Colacahis, Daniel Casey, Franklin III Blair, Ben Roderick, Addison Blair, and Jordyn Roderick plus numerous other nieces and nephews. Sister Vivian Hammat (Blair) and John David (brother-in-law).

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, Marietta, OH, with The Rev. Mike Seely officiating.

The entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Franklin’s family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday, from 6-8 pm, with Masonic services at 7:30 pm.

Visitation will also be available Monday, up until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the American Heart Association, the Kidney Foundation, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to assist the Blair family, offering online condolences and many other resources through their website CawleyandPeoples.com and by following their Facebook page.

