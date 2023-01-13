Obituary: Caplinger, Elma Jean

Elma Jean Caplinger, 94, of Parkersburg WV sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on September 14, 1928, to the parents of the late Leslie L. and Edith E. Anthony.

Jean was a Christian and loved the Lord. She attended Gihon First Evangelical Methodist Church and Harmony Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading, sitting on her porch and watching the sights of nature, listening to country music, and spending time with her family and friends.

Jean was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She had a true mother’s heart and was totally devoted to her husband, family, and friends.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Ginny) of Vienna, WV, and her daughter, Lori (Bob) of Mineral Wells, WV; 1 granddaughter Tiffany Putman of Belpre and 3 great-grandchildren, Cody, Blake, and Avayah Putman; 5 step granddaughters Traci Huffman, Katherine Drake, Becca Lewis, Mary Mitchell, and Amy Mitchell; step-grandson Bobby (Mary) Scott; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Gary (Sandy) Anthony of Yuma, AZ, Mike (Mandy) Anthony of Parkersburg, WV and Jean Anthony of Parkersburg, WV; many nieces and nephews and 2 special cousins, Carolyn and Marty Hildebrand.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Virgil Lester Caplinger; two brothers, Graden and Gale Anthony; sister Betty Varner and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Caplinger.

The family would like to give special thanks to her friends and caregivers, Arlene Young, Debbie Arthur, and Marcella Waldron, the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Nursing Staff, and Dr. Joan Allman and staff for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Jeff Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

