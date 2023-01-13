Obituary: Orr, Wanda Marie

Wanda Marie Orr, 61, of Walker, WV died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of M. Alice (Wright) Burk of Parkersburg and the late Thomas Freeman Burk.

Wanda attended Parkersburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for many years. She enjoyed being outdoors, crafting, helping others, and gardening. Her most prized possessions were her dogs (Ellie and Max) and her chickens, turkeys, and peacocks. Her greatest joy in life was being a Memaw, and she absolutely loved doting on all of her grandchildren.

Wanda was a devout Christian and attended Herndon Community Church. She was always first to stand up and testify about the blessings she had been bestowed by Jesus, always first to lend a hand or offer a kind word, Wanda was loved by all she came in contact with.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sisters, Leona “Sis” Leesburg (Ralph), and Cinda Windom (James) and brother Steven Burk (Carolyn); beloved husband of forty-three years Norman Orr; two daughters Savannah Morgan (Andrew) of Parkersburg and Whitney Burke (Jeffrey) of Ellenboro, WV; and six grandchildren Bryan and Katie Jeffers, Bradley and Jacob Burk, and Delaney and Eversyn Morgan.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Burk Jr. and nephew Christopher Burk.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Rollie Schwendeman officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM and Monday one hour prior to the service.

