Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.

Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57.

Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he adored, along with a daughter Meagan Reed, “his princess,” and son Austin Reed both from Martinsburg, WV, two stepdaughters Shannon and Julia Hahn from Morgantown, WV, a stepson Andrew Hahn in Baker, WV and a grandson Jace Riggleman who lovingly referred to him as “Pappy G.”

Greg is also survived by his proud parents Glendon B. Reed Jr. and Hilda J. Reed, along with a sister Cynthia Reed Huffman (Johnny) from Mount Nebo, WV, and Shawn Reed (Julieann) from State College, PA. In addition, he left behind nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family members, and countless friends near and far that will miss his presence.

Greg was a passionate athlete, educator, coach, mentor, and administrator. He graduated in 1983 as a multi-sport student-athlete from Nicholas County High School, where he is now a Hall of Fame member. Majoring in Education he attended Alderson-Broaddus College on a baseball scholarship. He transferred to Glenville and played basketball graduating in 1987 with his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education and Social Studies. He later received a Master’s Degree in communication studies from WVU and his certificate in Education and Leadership from Salem International University.

Greg started teaching in Hardy County West Virginia and coaching football and track at East Hardy High School. Coach Reed was proud and had fond memories of the 13 years he taught in Nicholas County and coached the Nicholas County High School Grizzly girls’ basketball team. During his coaching career, he also had the pleasure of coaching boys’ basketball, softball, football, and track at different times in his coaching career. Mr. Reed served 13 years as the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal for the Martinsburg High School Bulldogs, where he initiated the Eastern Panhandle Athletic Conference, coordinated fundraising for the first artificial turf in the Eastern Panhandle, created the Hall of Fame, mentored countless coaches, and made many lifelong friends.

In 2016, Mr. Reed became the Assistant Executive Director of the WVSSAC, succeeding his former high school basketball coach, friend, and mentor Butch Powell. Greg oversaw the expansion to four classes in girls’ and boys’ basketball, coordinated coaches’ education for the state, as well as running the state soccer, cross country, basketball, tennis, and baseball tournaments. Greg touched and positively impacted the lives of countless principals, athletic directors, officials, and coaches around the state of WV while interpreting rules, answering phone calls, watching games, running state tournaments, teaching coaching clinics, and coaching classes.

Greg and Renee currently attend South Parkersburg Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV. Greg lived out his faith daily in every encounter he had. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, saved by grace through faith in the redeeming blood of Jesus. Greg now smiles, laughs, coaches, and plays on heaven’s courts. He loved us as much as we love him. We are grateful for all the memories shared and continue to be shared.

Family and close friends are invited to attend a graveside service officiated by Pastor Rich Blain and Pastor Adam Paff at Mt. Liberty Cemetery in Tanner, WV at 2:30 PM Sunday, January 15, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Greg Reed Scholarship fund at Glenville State University. Donations can be made by visiting www.glenville.edu/foundation/donation-form and choosing “Greg Reed Scholarship” in the scholarship designation drop-down menu.

