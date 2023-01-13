One person was sent to the hospital after crash on Juliana Street early Friday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Juliana Street.

The call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

A car crashed into a pole outside the My Way Lounge.

The driver was taken to the hospital by St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service.

A passenger in the car left the scene on his own.

The Parkersburg Police Department and Parkersburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, the driver is being cited for driving under the influence.

