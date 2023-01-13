Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury released its January 2023 indictments, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s office. A total of 65 indictments were returned, charging 71 individuals. Some of the charges people are facing include sexual abuse and animal cruelty.

Duane Byrd, of Parkersburg, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Position of Trust, two counts of attempted sexual assault in the first degree, and incest.

Byrd is accused of sexually touching a young relative while the child slept in a home on 13th Street in Parkersburg.

Police say the crime happened in 2020, and Byrd was arrested and charged in October 2021.

Byrd’s trial is expected to start on January 17th. If found guilty, he could spend 10 to 20 years in prison.

Vicki Patterson, of Davisville, was indicted on four counts of cruelty to animals related to an incident in June 2022.

Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a trailer on Turtle Lane.

Authorities say they found four dead dogs inside the trailer where Patterson told police she was living beside in a car.

Deputies also talked with a neighbor who saw the animals in the trailer. The neighbor said they had not heard the animals barking for two months.

Patterson told law enforcement she thought the dogs were sleeping inside the trailer.

