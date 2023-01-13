Pet of the Week: Pandora from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

WTAP News @ Noon- Pet of the Week: Pandora
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Pandora! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Pandora is an 8-year-old German Shepard. She is about 80 lbs and she walks very well on a leash!

She is a big fan of toys and loves attentions!

If you are looking to adopt Pandora or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

