PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A two vehicle accident occurred north of the Speedway on Division Street.

Camden Avenue to Route 50 exit heading north towards Downtown is closed.

Going from the Route 50 exit to Camden Avenue heading south is down to one lane. Officials are not sure when the roadway will be back open.

Road closures due to head on collision on division street (Alexa Griffey)

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.

Sergeant Shane Semones with the Wood County Crash Team was at the scene and said the SUV was heading North when the driver crossed over the center line and hit the tractor-trailer head on.

The driver in the SUV was entrapped and taken to Camden Clark in critical condition.

Sheriff Woodyard said they are handing jurisdiction over to the Parkersburg Police Department.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Ritchie County EMS, and Camden Clark EMS all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

