Roads reopen following head-on collision on Division Street

Driver in critical condition; Cause of accident unknown
Road closures due to head on collision on division street(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parts of Division Street reopen following a two vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon.

The driver of one of the vehicles is at Camden Clark in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.

Sergeant Shane Semones with the Wood County Crash Team was at the scene and said the SUV was heading North when the driver crossed over the center line and hit the tractor-trailer head on.

Sgt. Semones says the first responders had to cut the driver of the SUV out of her vehicle, she is now in critical condition at Camden Clark.

Parkersburg Police Department is now handling the investigation.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Ritchie County EMS, and Camden Clark EMS all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

