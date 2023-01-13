USDA now accepting applications for its rural W.Va. development grant

Grant helps small and emerging businesses and nonprofits
USDA
USDA(Max Pixel)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for their Rural Business Development Grant Program.

Applications for the grant program are being accepted until 4:30 P.M. On Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Andrew Stacy, is the Public Affairs Specialist with USDA Rural Development in West Virginia. Stacy says the grant program is to help small and emerging businesses. and nonprofits in rural communities to help them start up or expand their operations.

In a press release by the USDA, the grant supports economic development and creates jobs for people in rural West Virginia.

Stacy says grants of all amounts will be awarded.

“There really is no max on grant amount for this grant, however, smaller requests are typically given higher priority.”

Eligible entities are rural towns, communities, state agencies, authorities, nonprofits, federally recognized Tribes, public institutions of higher education and nonprofit cooperatives, according to the press release.

Stacy encourages people who have questions about the grant, is wondering if they qualify for the grant, or wants more information about the qualifications of the grant to go to their website. He said that their staff is always willing to answer any questions.

The USDA Rural Development Website

Rural Business Development Grant Information

We’ll have more on the grant Saturday, in our 11P.M. Newscast.

