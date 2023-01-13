Vienna City Council votes on resolution involving the VRIA

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Vienna city council meeting a resolution involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA was proposed and voted down.

Council member Kim Williams was the sponsor of the resolution. It would suspend the VRIA’s administration of youth sports programs until the VRIA proved to council that it has the capacity to run all sports adequately.

For some background, the park board voted to let the VRIA take over all sports last month.

William said, “In August of 2021, this was proposed that the VRIA take over all the sports programs and at that time VRIA responded back and said they didn’t have the capacity to do that. I don’t know that much has changed with their capacity.”

Williams confirmed with WTAP that the resolution would put a halt to all youth sports.

She voiced concerns over the VRIA not presenting a plan to the park board or council.

“It seems like just to have a plan presented is a very simple thing,” she said.

Williams told WTAP that the resolution was in response to fears baseball community members voiced over the soccer and baseball fields resolution. That resolution replaces three Jackson Park ball fields with youth soccer fields.

The baseball and softball community has been concerned about it negatively impacting the softball and baseball program.

While Williams’ resolution would’ve impacted all sports, she said the purpose was to get the softball and baseball plan out there.

Her resolution was met with passionate pushback.

Mayor Rapp vouched for the VRIA, recalling a youth basketball game he recently went to, saying that the kids were happy and the stands were full.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the best things that the City of Vienna has and that is the fact that you have young people learning how the fundamentals of these sports work and their parents out there coaching them as they play. And the fact that you get grandmothers, and brothers, and sisters, and other family members to come and cheer them on...,” he said.

City council member Melissa Elam, who is a part of the VRIA, called the resolution reckless.

“The city doesn’t have the capacity to run those things. There’s no solution for the city - I mean the city doesn’t have a plan to run those things in the absence of Vienna Rec,” she said.

Elam vouched for the VRIA’s capacity, saying that they are now prepared to take over all sports.

“Just because they only have a small number of people on the board does not mean that those are the only people working on it. Soccer commissioners have people who are working underneath them. They have a team of people that work with them,” she said.

Council member Jim Leach also pushed back against the resolution.

He said, “A resolution such as this is kind of knee-jerk in my opinion. It doesn’t bode well for the relations in the City of Vienna, and I don’t think it’s in the spirit of cooperation and in our kids’ best interest.”

Council member Chris Mancuso, while not comfortable with suspending the VRIA’s administration of sports, suggested that the VRIA present a plan for leading all sports to city council.

“Yeah, I agree with Kim that there has been no kind of presentation from the VRIA explaining how they intended to do this and I guess I’m really uncomfortable with the city kind of just assuming that they’ve got it under control when, as Kim said, a few years ago it sounded like they weren’t capable or weren’t comfortable with taking on all of the sports,” he said.

During public forum, two locals spoke out about the VRIA not being transparent enough. Both questioned why VRIA meetings are closed to the public.

Charlie Taylor, a local baseball parent, also questioned why city council isn’t taking action.

“..., why isn’t council doing anything about it? When I ask these questions, you say that you have no control over the VRIA but you do. Everyone has heard of the golden rule. The one with the gold makes the rules. Without money, the VRIA essentially can’t do anything. Since the city funds all their activities, you have the leverage to make them do essentially whatever you want but, most importantly, just to be open, honest, and treat the public with a little bit of decency,” he said.

Also at Thursday night’s city council meeting, Elam presented a plan for the baseball and soccer fields resolution. It would move two of the three replaced baseball fields across the street from their original location.

Some people against the baseball and soccer fields resolution have said before that they were open to a compromise in which only one of the three baseball fields would be replaced.

