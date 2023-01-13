Washington State Community College student is pursuing her dream

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Vivian Muntz works at Magnum Magnetics for 25 years, became a mother, and most recently a grandmother.

Muntz was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and when she went into remission, she decided to chase her dream of going to college.

Everyone should chase their dreams according to Muntz.

“There’s several people out there that have fought the same fight that I fought, and maybe they have thought ‘I haven’t chased my dreams’. I feel like if they have the chance, that they should go for it because it’s never too late. It doesn’t matter how old you are, the only regret you’re going to have is not trying. I think everyone should try to follow their dreams,” said Muntz.

She will be graduating in May with a degree in Accounting from Washington State Community College.

