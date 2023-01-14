Lifting up voices in Vienna - the public is encouraged to come to community discussion

Vienna locals are invited to join a community discussion about things happening in the area.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public-forum style community discussion will be hosted at the Vienna Community Building on January 17th.

The event will focus on Jackson Pool renovations, community recreational programs, Spencer’s Landing, the kayak launch, and zoning codes and enforcement. Still, other Vienna topics can be brought up.

Event Organizer Chad Emrick said it will be a casual discussion in which people can bring up their thoughts, concerns, and questions.

All Vienna business owners and residents are encouraged to come.

“So we’re hoping that, by encouraging this public forum and these opportunities for the community just to be able to talk and to be able to share, that it will encourage, you know, our elected officials to take to heart really what the feel of the community is,” he said.

Emrick said at least a couple city council members are coming and he hopes that other public officials show up as well.

The discussion is scheduled to start at 6:30pm and end around 8pm.

Emrick plans for more events like this to be held. He said, to keep up with notices for future events, follow the Views from Vienna Facebook group or Chad Emrick for the People of Vienna on Facebook.

