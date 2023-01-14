Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week.

Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders.

Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal.

Patrolman, Brock Gardner, speaks about how much it means to all first responders to be honored and recognized for their work within the community.

“Olive Garden provided us lunch for support for us for police week. We definitely appreciate it for sure when the community comes together and helps us out like that. Definitely helps us out a bunch,” Patrolman, Brock Gardner said.

