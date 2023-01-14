Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week

Olive Garden celebrates our first responders
Olive Garden celebrates our first responders(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week.

Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders.

Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal.

Patrolman, Brock Gardner, speaks about how much it means to all first responders to be honored and recognized for their work within the community.

“Olive Garden provided us lunch for support for us for police week. We definitely appreciate it for sure when the community comes together and helps us out like that. Definitely helps us out a bunch,” Patrolman, Brock Gardner said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Road closures due to head on collision on division street
Roads reopen following head-on collision on Division Street
A car crashed into a pole outside My Way Lounge.
One person was sent to the hospital after crash on Juliana Street early Friday morning
(Source: MGN)
Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
This restaurant's mission goes deeper than a simple meal.
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
The discussion will take place at the Vienna Community Building.
Lifting up voices in Vienna - the public is encouraged to come to community discussion
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years