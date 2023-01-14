Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified



By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon.

Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.

Sergeant Shane Semones with the Wood County Crash Team was at the scene and said Viers’ SUV was heading North when she crossed over the center line and hit the tractor-trailer head on.

Sgt. Semones says the first responders had to cut Viers out of the SUV.

She was taken to Camden Clark in critical condition, but later passed away.

Parkersburg Police Department is handling the investigation. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Ritchie County EMS, and Camden Clark EMS all responded to the scene.

