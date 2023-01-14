Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bittersweet reunion two-and-a-half years in the making took place just off the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 Friday evening.

Rachel Day, of Vienna, said her brother, Calvin Gibson, lost his dog Roscoe during the family’s vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Day continued to search for her brother’s dog by looking online at South Carolina missing pets Facebook pages.

After looking for a while, Day lost hope until she received an email from All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina: They had found Roscoe on the side of a highway with an injured leg.

Since Roscoe was micro chipped, they were able to link him back to his family.

Volunteers at PigPig of St. Albans, in partnership with Link My Pet, traveled down to get roscoe and bring him home which took a total of 20 hours.

“Well it was super you know just it was relief really and we love Roscoe everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home,” Day said.

“He was so excited you could see his little tail wagging in the car when he could see his dad and all of Calvin’s nieces and nephews just were crazy for him. It was so adorable,” Whitney Cruells said.

Day said she and her entire family would like to thank All 4 Paws Animal Rescue, PigPig of St. Albans, and Link My Pet for bringing Roscoe back home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.