Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner.

Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need.

Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of the church to share a meal that included hot dogs, pasta salad, potato chips and more.

Six says events like these wouldn’t be possible each week without the people around him. This week the usual volunteers helped along with members of the Parkersburg South women’s basketball team.

“A team that comes into the church at noon and starts preparing our meal before 4. Then we have another group of people come in between 2:30 and 3 to help get everything ready. Then we have Parkersburg South athletics come run the steps for us whether that be basketball, football or volleyball. It’s just a large group of people that volunteer their time,” Six said.

The dinners will continue to go on every Sunday from 4-5 p.m.

