“Hilarity for Neuro Charity” comedy show raises money for a good cause

Local actor and comedian raises money and awareness for rare neurological disorder
WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey and Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local actor and comedian, Cody Hively, hosted a comedy show fundraiser “Hilarity for Neuro Charity” Friday night.

Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. Now, he’s made very good progress in his recovery.

The 2 hour fundraiser was at the Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna Friday night at 8 P.M.

Hively, along with other comedians, took the stage to help raise money for GBS and CIDP Foundation.

WTAP will have more about the event and Hively on Sunday.

