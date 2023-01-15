Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday

New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area
generic sign
generic sign(wluc)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area, which means you may see some temporary impacts in your commute starting Tuesday.

Glendale Road from Colegate Drive south towards Brentwood Street will go down to one lane of traffic both ways.

In a release form the city of Marietta, these changes are expected to be in place from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. starting Tuesday, January 17th until Wednesday, January 18th.

The city asks drivers to follow posted signs, traffic devices, and the direction of the traffic control workers.

Direct any questions to city of Marietta engineering department (740) 373-5495.

