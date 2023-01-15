Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The co-founders of the Big Blue Thrift Shop at Marietta College worked with volunteers to repaint and organize the store as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day campus service project.

Co-founded and run by sophomores Alexis Sommers and Lilly Posti, the store gives the Marietta College community an easily accessible, on-campus site for inexpensive clothes shopping. On Sunday, Sommers and Posti worked with a team of volunteers to do some housekeeping around the store. The group painted parts of the store and sorted, tagged and stored clothing.

The co-founders said the hard work was worth it due to what the store is able to offer the campus. They said the shop has been well-received.

“Students love it, faculty love it,” said Posti.

Sommers elaborated, saying “we see students coming in all the time; students have reached out to us on all platforms asking how they can help, how they can volunteer and just what’s going on.”

Posti said they have big plans for the Big Blue Thrift Store, with events in store for this year. She hopes the store will become a Marietta College institution that will remain in operation even after she and Sommers graduate.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.