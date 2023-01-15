Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WTAP News @ 6 - Big Blue Thrift Shop
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The co-founders of the Big Blue Thrift Shop at Marietta College worked with volunteers to repaint and organize the store as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day campus service project.

Co-founded and run by sophomores Alexis Sommers and Lilly Posti, the store gives the Marietta College community an easily accessible, on-campus site for inexpensive clothes shopping. On Sunday, Sommers and Posti worked with a team of volunteers to do some housekeeping around the store. The group painted parts of the store and sorted, tagged and stored clothing.

The co-founders said the hard work was worth it due to what the store is able to offer the campus. They said the shop has been well-received.

“Students love it, faculty love it,” said Posti.

Sommers elaborated, saying “we see students coming in all the time; students have reached out to us on all platforms asking how they can help, how they can volunteer and just what’s going on.”

Posti said they have big plans for the Big Blue Thrift Store, with events in store for this year. She hopes the store will become a Marietta College institution that will remain in operation even after she and Sommers graduate.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Road closures due to head on collision on division street
Roads reopen following head-on collision on Division Street
This restaurant's mission goes deeper than a simple meal.
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday
Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
generic sign
Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday