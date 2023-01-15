Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival.

A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years.

“I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.

Although Whistler’s dreams are right in front of him he constantly thinks about how to make people leave happier than the year before.

“I’m hoping to make the event grow year to year. I’m wanting to increase the size of the pieces. I’m working on getting creative with some different designs as we go year to year. It’s easy to do something over and over again with the same design but at the same time I want to make sure everyone comes out and sees something new, so we got a lot of new pieces this year,” Whistler said.

But he says for now he must focus on how to make it the best this year.

“The community support is huge they come out and the amount of feedback we get from everybody is phenomenal. They’re always so supportive and they take the time to come out whether it’s raining or snowing. Every single event we don’t know what kind of weather we were going to get the last two years it’s been awesome,” exclaimed Whistler.

The excitement from the community every year shows by the constant uptick in the amount of people who come out year after year.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.