Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WTAP News @ 6 - Self Care Sunday
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.

On January 15th, the club hosted a Self-care Sunday featuring painting positive messages on rocks and writing letters of gratitude. Club president Colin Walters said these events were in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We wanted to do this based off of service and gratitude,” Walters said. “These rocks are going to be placed around campus, just hopeful and encouraging messages so people can have their days lifted. And then the letters are being sent to other admin and teachers.”

Sarah Wallenfelsz, vice president of the club, said they encouraged people to write letters to college staff who are often overlooked, like housekeeping and janitorial staff.

Walters said he hopes that, in the long term, Marietta Mindset will become a fixture of Marietta College, with their events becoming something admission officers will use to draw incoming freshman to the school.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Road closures due to head on collision on division street
Roads reopen following head-on collision on Division Street
This restaurant's mission goes deeper than a simple meal.
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

Marietta College's Big Blue Thrift Shop saw volunteers helping to remodel and reorganize the...
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
generic sign
Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday