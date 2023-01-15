Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.

On January 15th, the club hosted a Self-care Sunday featuring painting positive messages on rocks and writing letters of gratitude. Club president Colin Walters said these events were in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We wanted to do this based off of service and gratitude,” Walters said. “These rocks are going to be placed around campus, just hopeful and encouraging messages so people can have their days lifted. And then the letters are being sent to other admin and teachers.”

Sarah Wallenfelsz, vice president of the club, said they encouraged people to write letters to college staff who are often overlooked, like housekeeping and janitorial staff.

Walters said he hopes that, in the long term, Marietta Mindset will become a fixture of Marietta College, with their events becoming something admission officers will use to draw incoming freshman to the school.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.