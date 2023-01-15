“Testament” program established to help veterans

A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants.
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants.

“Testament” is a program designed to help veterans and their families openly discuss trauma and the recovery that goes with it by looking to the past and reading old texts on war.

“It’s just an interesting way to be able to say ‘I’m not alone,’” said Jason Nulton, a discussion leader with Testament. “It’s a way to say ‘Wow, you know war hasn’t really changed in 2000 years,’ you know the tools have changed. The violence is the same. The conflict is the same. The political motivations are the same.”

The first of three discussion series was held Saturday at the Huntington Vet Center. The first focused text was on the Roman civil war.

Nulton said that war and trauma have been going on for thousands of years and are nothing new.

Organizers of the program want it to help multi-generational veterans come together, share their experiences and see how alike they really are.

There will be three discussion group series in 2023. Each with 5 weekly meetings for about 2 hours each. The groups are open to all veterans and their families.

