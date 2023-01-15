UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hospital spokesperson says the power has been restored and all systems are being checked as of 5:05 P.M. Sunday evening.

Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye.

Mon Power crews were sent to Camden Clark and found a piece of equipment called an insulator failed, says Boye.

He explained that the reason for the failure is unknown. Boye was unsure of the extent of the power interruption.

“WVU Medicine CCMC lost power this afternoon in both the north and South towers,” according to a hospital spokesperson. They said the hospital was operating on back up generator power and patient safety was secure.

