WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye.

Boye says that the problem would be fixed by 4:30 P.M. on Sunday.

Mon Power crews were sent to Camden Clark and found a piece of equipment called an insulator failed, says Boye.

He explained that the reason for the failure is unknown. Boye was unsure of the extent of the power interruption.

WTAP reached out the Camden Clark but they declined to comment.

