WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure

Mon Power spokesman says problem should be fixed by Sunday evening
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday(Alexa Griffey)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye.

Boye says that the problem would be fixed by 4:30 P.M. on Sunday.

Mon Power crews were sent to Camden Clark and found a piece of equipment called an insulator failed, says Boye.

He explained that the reason for the failure is unknown. Boye was unsure of the extent of the power interruption.

WTAP reached out the Camden Clark but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

