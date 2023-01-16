Marietta College hosts programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s office of Diversity and Inclusion offered students and community members a day of programming in recognition of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.

The day’s events started with presentations by students who had taken a trip to Montgomery Alabama last fall. Alayna Francis, a student who attended the trip and also helped organize the day’s programming, said the trip was eye-opening. A highlight was crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge, historically crossed during the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965. “In that we were kind of walking through history,” Francis said.

Francis said the trip was life changing, inspiring her to help organize the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and expanding her interest in the history of the civil rights movement.

After the students presented, the day’s keynote speaker, Dr. Denise Lewis, delivered her address. Dr. Lewis, a licensed counselor, focused on the accessibility and importance of mental health care for people of color.

Following the address, attendees broke off into tour groups to visit historically significant sites on-campus. Francis said all the places played a large role in the history of black students at Marietta College, among them the underground railroad marker and the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center, which was historically the meeting place of the Black Student Union. Tours also visited the Harrison buildings, where they discussed Charles Sumner Harrison, the first black graduate of Marietta College.

Reflecting on the day’s events, Francis said that having the chance to help organize the day’s events and create connections with different people was something she would be forever grateful for.

