Marietta College hosts programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta College MLK Day programming
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s office of Diversity and Inclusion offered students and community members a day of programming in recognition of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.

The day’s events started with presentations by students who had taken a trip to Montgomery Alabama last fall. Alayna Francis, a student who attended the trip and also helped organize the day’s programming, said the trip was eye-opening. A highlight was crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge, historically crossed during the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965. “In that we were kind of walking through history,” Francis said.

Francis said the trip was life changing, inspiring her to help organize the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and expanding her interest in the history of the civil rights movement.

After the students presented, the day’s keynote speaker, Dr. Denise Lewis, delivered her address. Dr. Lewis, a licensed counselor, focused on the accessibility and importance of mental health care for people of color.

Following the address, attendees broke off into tour groups to visit historically significant sites on-campus. Francis said all the places played a large role in the history of black students at Marietta College, among them the underground railroad marker and the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center, which was historically the meeting place of the Black Student Union. Tours also visited the Harrison buildings, where they discussed Charles Sumner Harrison, the first black graduate of Marietta College.

Reflecting on the day’s events, Francis said that having the chance to help organize the day’s events and create connections with different people was something she would be forever grateful for.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Marietta College's Big Blue Thrift Shop saw volunteers helping to remodel and reorganize the...
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech