Meigs County Sheriff's office reports counterfeit money

Meigs county sheriff's office
Meigs county sheriff's office(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs county sheriff’s office has taken several reports of fake $100 bills.

The money being used is “motion picture money” used on the sets of movies and television shows.

Captain Stewart of the Meigs county sheriff’s office says the money feels like printer paper and on the back left of the bill the word “copy” is printed. He also added that the frontside of the money is printed “For motion picture purposes”.

“I suggest businesses to purchase a counterfeit pen to mark all $100 bills,” Capt. Stewart said.

The department is still working to locate the source of the counterfeit money.

If you know any information you can call (740) 992-3371.

