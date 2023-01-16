Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz says this will be his last year serving his current role.

Lorentz has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and says he’s proud of the continued growth of the city. Including bringing in new business, such as the new hospital facilities from Memorial Health System and the two new nursing homes.

Lorentz says he won’t be stepping away from government in Belpre as he’ll look to run for city council.

“I checked to make sure that they wouldn’t care and I did get my paper work to run for city council. I’m hoping I can serve on an economic development team or something like that. And keep my foot in the door and help where I can,” say Lorentz.

Lorentz says that he will be looking to spending more time with his family when his term comes to an end this year.

He credits his wife for being a support system for him while he was working as mayor.

