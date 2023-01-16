No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, law enforcement is continuing to look for any new leads or information that can be available for this case.

Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd and a missing person’s report was filed on December 12th. As of now, there is no new information on the case that the Parkersburg police department can share to the public.

However, we will keep you all updated as more information becomes available. If you have any information to help this case, contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072 and for after hours, dial 304-424-8444.

Here is the most recent article on Gretchen’s case that recaps all of the events leading to her disappearance: Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming

