Obituary: Chalfant, Thomas Dale

Thomas Dale Chalfant, 71, of Oak Grove died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 3rd. 1951 in Marietta, Ohio to George and Irene Fristick Chalfant.

He graduated from Marietta High School. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, Moose Lodge # 1823, and the NRA. Tom was also an Honorary Director of the Washington County Fish and Game Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved NASCAR and the Steelers, and spent many years coaching his children in baseball and softball in the Barlow-Vincent Youth League. Tom’s most favorite activities were being a Volleyball G-pa and a Cheer Grandpa. He loved to watch his granddaughters do what they love.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Jeanne; children Jeff Chalfant (Daniella) of Grand Island, NY, and Heather Robinson (Scott) of Vincent and step-daughter Melissa Fisher (Tim) of Waterford; four beautiful granddaughters, Victoria and Alexa Lewis and Sophia and Savannah Chalfant; one brother Paul Chalfant (Barb) of Marietta and 5 nieces and nephews Michael Rowley, Carol May, and Jeremy, Matthew and Amanda Chalfant as well as a great-niece Stephanie Rowley, and great -nephew Tyler Rowley and great-great nephew Vance Vetanze.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Donna Newbrough and Carol and Barbara Chalfant.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. The family will have a private service with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating with burial at New St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home offers online condolences by visiting their website or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.