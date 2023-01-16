Obituary: Childress, Wanda Elaine

Wanda Elaine Childress Obit
Wanda Elaine Childress Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wanda Elaine Childress, 83, of Belpre, passed away at her home on January 11th, 2023. She was born October 19th, 1939 to William Earl Abbott and Audra Virginia (Eaton) Abbott.

She was a 1956 graduate of Belpre High School and had several careers in real-estate, clerical and legal services. She dedicated her life to serving others, especially her family and pets. She had a kind heart, a love for all living creatures, and never turned away an animal in need. She was also a long-time member of the Belpre Church of Christ.

Wanda is survived by her sister, Carolyn Sue Bedilion of Marietta, and sister-in-law Rebecca Lyn Abbott of Belpre; several nieces and nephews: Bob (Margaret) Bedilion, Kelly (John) Loscar, Aaron Abbott, Rebecca Suzanne Abbott, Adam Abbott, Maggie (Dariyan) Jones, Isabella, and Mackenzie Bedilion, Dresden, Ryett and Cason Abbott.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Lee Childress; brother, William David Abbott, several cats, and her beloved ‘Little Dog.’

 The family has opted to have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Humane Society.

