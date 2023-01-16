Obituary: Drake, Kathryn “Katie H.

Kathryn Katie H. Drake Obit
Kathryn Katie H. Drake Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathryn “Katie” H. Drake, 97, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Belpre Landing, Belpre. Ohio.

Katie was born on May 12, 1925, to  Harry and Nettie McKay Hunter in Fleming, Ohio. Katie was a graduate of Vincent High School.

She was employed in advertising and clerical business. She enjoyed cooking and baking which she shared with many. Katie was the oldest member of the Veto Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and a Sunday School teacher.

She also attended the Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Vienna, WV. She was a 50-year member of the Russell Chadwick American Legion Auxiliary.

Katie was married to Gerald Drake on June 15, 1947, in Waterford, Ohio. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019. Katie enjoyed cooking and baking which she shared with many. Everyone who met Katie loved her.

She is survived by two daughters Sandra Cassidy of Vincent, And Marsha (Charles) Jarvis of Cutler. Six grandchildren, Rob (Danielle) Gilliand, Ryan (Jamie) Gilliand, Karie (Elijah) Huck, Julie (Nick) Baker, Jeremy (Jessica) Jarvis and Jason (Brittany) Jarvis, 21 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild, her brother-in-law Paul Orndoff, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Ruth Ann Orndoff, and daughter Melanie Gilliand.

The family would like to thank Belpre Landing for their excellent care.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Veto Cemetery.

Online condolences can be placed at Leavitt Funeral Home.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Gregory B. Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.

Latest News

Wanda Elaine Childress Obit
Obituary: Childress, Wanda Elaine
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gant, Laura Mae
Cody Duane Whiting Obit
Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane
Paul David Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Paul David