Obituary: Drake, Kathryn “Katie H.

Kathryn “Katie” H. Drake, 97, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Belpre Landing, Belpre. Ohio.

Katie was born on May 12, 1925, to Harry and Nettie McKay Hunter in Fleming, Ohio. Katie was a graduate of Vincent High School.

She was employed in advertising and clerical business. She enjoyed cooking and baking which she shared with many. Katie was the oldest member of the Veto Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and a Sunday School teacher.

She also attended the Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Vienna, WV. She was a 50-year member of the Russell Chadwick American Legion Auxiliary.

Katie was married to Gerald Drake on June 15, 1947, in Waterford, Ohio. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019. Everyone who met Katie loved her.

She is survived by two daughters Sandra Cassidy of Vincent, And Marsha (Charles) Jarvis of Cutler. Six grandchildren, Rob (Danielle) Gilliand, Ryan (Jamie) Gilliand, Karie (Elijah) Huck, Julie (Nick) Baker, Jeremy (Jessica) Jarvis and Jason (Brittany) Jarvis, 21 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild, her brother-in-law Paul Orndoff, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Ruth Ann Orndoff, and daughter Melanie Gilliand.

The family would like to thank Belpre Landing for their excellent care.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Veto Cemetery.

Online condolences can be placed at Leavitt Funeral Home.com.

