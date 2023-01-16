Obituary: Emrick, Lewis W.

Lewis W. Emrick, 88, of Juliana Street, Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born at home on June 12, 1934, in Porterfield, Ohio, and was the son of the late Samuel F. and Lavena Pritchard Emrick.

Lewis was a graduate of Belpre High School, class of 1953, Marietta College with a B.A. degree in Economics in 1960, and George Washington University with an M.A. degree in Public Administration in 1962. He was a U.S. Army veteran, graduating from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California in 1956. There he received one year of intensive training in the Korean Language. He then served sixteen months in Korea as an interrogator with the 528 Military Intelligence Company. Lewis was a Computer Specialist at the Bureau of Public Debt, retiring in 1989 after 31 years of service.

After retirement, Lewis enjoyed a part-time job driving for Enterprise Car Rental. He also served on the Julia-Ann Square Architecture Review Board from its inception in 1984 until 2021. He and his wife Starr spent 30 winters in Naples, Florida. Our father Lewis was an animal lover, having many dogs and cats throughout his lifetime. He fed the squirrels and groundhogs around his home, as well as at Riverview Cemetery and the Presbyterian Church woods.

Surviving is his daughter, Joyce Emrick de Linas (Gustavo); his son, Wade Emrick; two granddaughters, Cassady (Justin) Clary and Katie (Josh) Edman and four great-grandchildren Lilah, Harper, Landon, and Connor. He is also survived by special nieces that were close to him in age, Judy Emrick Clark and Delores Emrick Randall.

In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Starr Sarber Emrick; brothers, Glenn and Samuel; sisters, Lucille Foster Harthun, and Mary Yates Hackett, infant sister, Kathryn, and a newborn grandson, Jess Duvall.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice and the Willows for the amazing personnel and compassionate care they provided to our father and grandfather Lewis.

Graveside services at Riverview Cemetery will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Emrick family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

