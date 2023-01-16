Obituary: Gant, Laura Mae

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 26, 2022.

She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp.

Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg, brother, Gordon Gant Jr. of Parkersburg, daughter, Janet Olson (Chris) of Arizona, and brother, Gene Moats of Nevada.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Gordan Gant Sr., son Ted Gant, and wonderful adopted mother, Virginia Moats.

Service will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.  Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.  The family would like to thank Housecall Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

