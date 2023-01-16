Obituary: Goodwin, Terry

Terry Goodwin, 73, of Walker, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born February 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Clyde and Thelma Satterfield Goodwin.

He enjoyed all things nature, especially kayaking, camping, and photography. Terry was also a big WVU football fan.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tina Goodwin of Parkersburg and Jill Davies of Kanawha; one sister, Diane Davis of Coolville, OH; four brothers, Roger Goodwin of SC; Mike Goodwin of FL; Carl Goodwin of Vienna, WV and Randy Goodwin of Walker, WV.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents.

In following Terry’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Green St. is honored to serve the Goodwin family.

