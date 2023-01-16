Obituary: Holpp, Mary Sue

Mary Sue Holpp, 88, a former resident of Newport, Ohio, passed away at 12:43 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023, at Harmar Place.

She was born on May 13, 1934, in Newport a daughter of Elmer and Matilda Farnsworth Riggs.  She was a homemaker and was a member of Newport Baptist Church and had been a volunteer for the Newport Food Pantry.

She married Robert F. Holpp who preceded her in death on May 11, 1994.  Surviving is her daughter Sue Ann Fryman; grandchildren:  James Robert Busch, Melissa S. Whittekind, and Steven Fryman; several great-grandchildren; sister Jean Ewing and nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Newport Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

