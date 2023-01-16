Obituary: Husk, Clara Ellen

Clara Ellen Husk, 57, of Grantsville, WV died January 6, 2023, at Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on June 20, 1965, in Grantsville, WV, the daughter of the late Abasolum Junior Husk and Emily Jeanne Richards Husk.

She is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie (Byron) Richards, and Donna Roberts (Brandon Summers), grandson Remington Richards, good friend Steve Roberts, mother Jeanne Husk, siblings Diana Shook, James (Linda) Husk, Tom Husk, Mike (Nancy) Corrao, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on January 19, 2023, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Sam Dorsey officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  The interment will be in Hunt Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

