Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith

Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson.

He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of Parkersburg WV; sons Christopher Keith Jackson (Jane) of Parkersburg, WV, and Correy Randall Jackson (Karee) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Tyler and Kaylee Jackson of Pittsburgh PA; and his faithful companion Lucy.

In early childhood, Randall had a great appreciation and interest for The Boy Scouts of America where he graduated as an Eagle Scout at a young age. He and his father enjoyed their time together working on small projects, or enjoying the outdoors together.

Randall was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He devoted all of his life to his loving family and friends. Randall graduated from Mountain State College in Parkersburg WV.

Soon after he met his loving Wife (Minnie) in January 1969 and were united by marriage on July 12th, 1969. Randall began his professional career at Union Carbide in the March of 1971. Some years later the company was acquired by Elkem Metals where Randall provided service in their Marketing Services Department and finally ended his career with the Organization in 1999 as Distribution/Wharehouse Manager. He eventually retired from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel as a District Manager.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Lee Crader officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 4-7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

