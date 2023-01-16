Obituary: Lynn, Frederick Eugene Sr.,

Frederick Eugene Lynn, Sr., 82, of Stockport, OH passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at his residence.

A son of the late Harley Eugene and Mamie Geneva Small Lynn, he was born May 16, 1940, in Belleville, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lou Geho Lynn, second wife, Rodna Ileen Hooper Lynn, and a sister, Beverly Ann Cornell. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Dawn Dotson (Kevin Cunningham) of St. Mary’s WV; son, Frederick E. Lynn, Jr. (Christine Dawn Russell) of Parkersburg, WV; stepdaughter, Jolene Rodna Hooper of Stockport, OH; two grandchildren, Tyler Lynn and Samantha Watson and three great-grandchildren, Lako Lynn, Anissa Watson and Lydia Watson.

Frederick was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School and honorably served his country with the United States Army 1092ND Engineer Battalion. He retired from Dupont as a mechanic after 33 years of service and was a member of the Belpre Lodge #609 and Malta Bible Church.

Frederick preplanned his final arrangements and in keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or service at this time.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by the Lynn family to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort by signing the guestbook.

