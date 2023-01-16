Obituary: McKnight, Garnett Mae

Garnett Mae McKnight, 92, of Marietta went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:30 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Harmar Place. She was born July 5, 1930, in Williamstown, WV, a daughter of Roy and Iona Dye Pugh.

Garnett had been employed by New System Bakery. She was a charter member of Open Door Baptist Church. She enjoyed crochet, playing cards, and quilting.

On March 15, 1949, she married Dale McKnight who preceded her in death on January 30, 2000. She is survived by her sons and daughter, Gene (Debbie) McKnight, and Ron (Barb) McKnight both of Marietta and Crystal (Dan) Matheny of Lowell; 6 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sherry Britton and Pat Pugh, brother-in-law Bob Gorham; special friends, Susie Kelly and Patty Schumacher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Roy McKnight, 6 sisters, and a brother: Ruth Cantwell, Dorothy Jean McNally, Alice Griffin, Carol Gorham, Sam Pugh, and 2 infant sisters.

The family extends a special “thank you” to Washington County Home, Harmar Place, Ohio Hospice (Nichole) for their care and support. Donations in Garnett’s name may be made to the Washington County Home.

At her request, she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

