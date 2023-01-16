Obituary: McKnight, Garnett Mae

Garnett Mae McKnight Obit
Garnett Mae McKnight Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Garnett Mae McKnight, 92, of Marietta went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:30 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Harmar Place.  She was born July 5, 1930, in Williamstown, WV, a daughter of Roy and Iona Dye Pugh.

Garnett had been employed by New System Bakery.  She was a charter member of Open Door Baptist Church.  She enjoyed crochet, playing cards, and quilting.

On March 15, 1949, she married Dale McKnight who preceded her in death on January 30, 2000.  She is survived by her sons and daughter, Gene (Debbie) McKnight, and Ron (Barb) McKnight both of Marietta and Crystal (Dan) Matheny of Lowell; 6 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sherry Britton and Pat Pugh, brother-in-law Bob Gorham; special friends, Susie Kelly and Patty Schumacher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Roy McKnight, 6 sisters, and a brother:  Ruth Cantwell, Dorothy Jean McNally, Alice Griffin, Carol Gorham, Sam Pugh, and 2 infant sisters.

The family extends a special “thank you” to Washington County Home, Harmar Place, Ohio Hospice (Nichole) for their care and support.  Donations in Garnett’s name may be made to the Washington County Home.

At her request, she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Marietta College's Big Blue Thrift Shop saw volunteers helping to remodel and reorganize the...
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Latest News

Martha “Pat” Simonton Obit
Obituary: Simonton, Martha “Pat”
Randall Keith Jackson Obit
Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lawrence, Christina