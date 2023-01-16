Obituary: Metz, Dennis “Moose” Ray

Dennis “Moose” Ray Metz, 74, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 12, 2023, after a short illness. Dennis was born January 6, 1949, to the late Charles W. Metz and Nellie M. Metz of Parkersburg, WV.

He was among the first class to graduate from Parkersburg South High School in 1968. He was an avid storyteller, the bigger the better, and will forever be known for his ‘larger than life’ personality, big heart, contagious smile, radiating laughter, a massive collection of flashlights, and his ability to never meet a stranger.

Along with his parents Charles and Nellie, Dennis is preceded in death by his older brother, Charles “Denny” Metz.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nora L. Metz; daughter, Jennifer E. Metz; twin brother, Kenneth W. Metz (Nancy); a younger brother, Mickey W. Metz (Macy) and younger twin sisters Cheryl A. Metz (Bobby) and Carol M. Sullivan.

His memory will live on through his wife, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, children, siblings, and grandchildren he adopted by heart throughout his life.

Join the family in sharing memories and stories of his life from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, as that was an organization Dennis supported.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Metz family.

