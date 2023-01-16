Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen

John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life on January 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt.

He is survived by one daughter Brandy L Modesitt (Matthew Boggess) of Waverly, WV; one granddaughter Madison R Cox of Parkersburg, WV; a brother, David L Modesitt (Audrey) of Parkersburg, WV; a bonus son Elton J Sargent of Columbus, OH; and a nephew and niece.

“Al” was a quiet man, one of few words, but those that knew him, somehow always knew where they stood. He very much enjoyed traveling and riding his motorcycle.

He served most of his career as a professional firefighter for the city of Parkersburg, where he retired after many years of service as a Captain.

Cremation services will be provided by Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg; where the family will receive friends Thursday 4-7 PM.

