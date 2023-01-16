Obituary: Simonton, Martha “Pat”

Martha “Pat” Simonton, 89, of Parkersburg, passed into the hands of the Lord surrounded by family on January 15, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg as the only daughter of the late Robert E. Penn, Sr., and Nora Gorman Penn.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1951. She was a legal secretary for Judge Donald F. Black for 14 years and worked at the Agricultural Extension Service at West Virginia University for three years while her husband was attending law school. She then worked in her husband’s law office until his death in 2002.

She was proud to be the third of five generations of her family to be members of the First Baptist Church of Parkersburg. She served on numerous Boards and Committees and was a member of the Christian Challengers Sunday School Class, the Order of the Eastern Star - Chapter 14, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, and the Gideon International Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Penney Simonton of Elizabeth, WV, and her daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Scott Street, of Manakin-Sabot, VA and grandchildren, Alicia Diane Washington (Ezi), who made her home with her grandmother, Nathaniel Wyatt Simonton, Shelby Cheyenne Simonton, Emma Darby Smithers, Coleman Alexander Smithers, and Walter Scott Street V, and one great-granddaughter, Amirah Kole Washington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James W. Simonton, and her two brothers, Robert E. Penn, Jr. and Russell W. Penn.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Dwight Goff officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Simonton family.

