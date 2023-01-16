Obituary: Smith, George Donald

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

George Donald Smith 87, of Marietta, OH. passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Summit Acres in Caldwell, OH.

He was born September 19, 1935, in Monroe County, OH., to the late Donald O’Neill and Sara Evalee Gatten Smith.

George worked as a Mill Operator for Apex Feed & Supply.

He is survived by his brother-in-law William K. Bosworth Jr. (Mary) and Gary B. Bosworth (Carol) a sister-in-law Connie M. Kirby (Bill) and step-children Betty Jean Rodgers and Stanley R. Smith Jr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Bosworth Smith.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 10-12 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH.

The burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in Woodsfield, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Roscoe was reunited with his family in Mineral Wells after he got lost while the family was on...
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
Camden Clark’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
Gregory B. Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.

Latest News

Kathryn Katie H. Drake Obit
Obituary: Drake, Kathryn “Katie H.
Wanda Elaine Childress Obit
Obituary: Childress, Wanda Elaine
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gant, Laura Mae
Cody Duane Whiting Obit
Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane
Paul David Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Paul David