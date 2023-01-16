Obituary: Smith, George Donald

George Donald Smith 87, of Marietta, OH. passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Summit Acres in Caldwell, OH.

He was born September 19, 1935, in Monroe County, OH., to the late Donald O’Neill and Sara Evalee Gatten Smith.

George worked as a Mill Operator for Apex Feed & Supply.

He is survived by his brother-in-law William K. Bosworth Jr. (Mary) and Gary B. Bosworth (Carol) a sister-in-law Connie M. Kirby (Bill) and step-children Betty Jean Rodgers and Stanley R. Smith Jr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Bosworth Smith.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 10-12 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH.

The burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in Woodsfield, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

