Obituary: Speed, Mildred Sue

Mildred Sue Speed, 74, of Rosedale, West Virginia, gained her Heavenly wings on January 11, 2023 (her late mother’s birthday) at CAMC Memorial Division after an extended illness.

Mildred was born on August 25, 1948, the daughter of the late Ruffner and Becky Nichols Cottrill. She retired from BF Goodrich, Grantsville, and Spencer plants, following 31 years of service. She was a member of the Rosedale United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Cristie Miller, and her husband Scott, of Rosedale, WV; two sisters, Kearn Hart, and identical twin, Madeline Wood, both of Shock, WV; two brothers, Clelly Frame and his wife, Charlotte, and Johnny Howes, both of Rosedale, WV.

In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and a special grandpup, Stewie, whom she loved dearly.

Along with her family, she will be missed by special friends Judy Cottrill, Kathy McCumbers, and Nikki White.’

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to SICU nurses Ramona, Sara, and Carissa, for the care and compassion they provided to her.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Elder Larry Fisher officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The interment will be in Rosedale UMC Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

