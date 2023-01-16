Obituary: Thompson, Paul David

Paul David Thompson, 78, of New Milton, WV, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV surrounded by loved ones.

He was born September 9, 1944, in Long Run, WV, a son of the late Walter James and Lena Maxine (McClain) Thompson.

Paul worked and retired as a truck driver and laborer for the Department of Highways. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and mowing the yard. He liked watching the Mountaineers play football, Dale Earnhardt race in Nascar, and Frank Wilson in dirt track racing. He loved to spend time with his family and was always a hard worker.

He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Karen Sue Thompson, of New Milton, WV; children, Sue Eddy (Ron) of Middlebourne, WV, Roger Thompson of New Milton, WV, Chris Thompson of Fairmont, WV, Mickey Thompson (Aimee) of Rivesville, WV, and Ricky Thompson of New Milton, WV; grandchildren, Casey Miner, Josh Miner (Shiann Watson), Skylin Thompson, Devin Thompson, Ethan Thompson, Lena Thompson, Michael Thompson, Abigail Thompson, Leticia Thompson, and Courtney Thompson; step-grandchildren, Derrick Eddy and Brandon Eddy; great-grandchildren, Jackson Miner, Jaxson Fultineer, Brantley Fultineer, Axle Thompson, Jaron Stevens, Janessa Sargent, and one on the way, Lila Jane; brothers, Jimmy Thompson of West Union, WV, and Johnny Thompson (Delores) of Kentucky; sister, Charlotte Sheets (John) of Waterford, OH; sister-in-law, Delores Thompson of West Union, WV; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one infant son, and son, James David Thompson; and brothers, Gerald Thompson, Jennings Thompson, and Perry Cottrill.

Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Mount Union Cemetery at Straight Fork, WV. Visitation will take place the night prior, Tuesday, from 4-8 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

