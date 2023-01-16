Obituary: Whiting, Cody Duane

Cody Duane Whiting, 32, of Reedy, WV, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Burn Intensive Care Unit, following an accident at his home. The son of Duane and Julia Mullen Whiting, Cody was a 2008 graduate of Roane County High School. He worked in the oil and gas industry where the highlight of his career was when he was drilling on a multi-million-dollar rig in Pennsylvania. He earned a Certification of Completion WILD WELL CONTROL, accredited by the International Association of Drilling Contractors. Cody was known for being a strong, dedicated hard worker, working with his best friend John Harrell. Cody was preceded in death by an uncle Jeff Mullen and his cousin Stevie Mullen.

Cody was known for his kind and giving heart, his beautiful unforgettable smile, and his sky-blue eyes. He loved his family so much. His favorite things were farming, and livestock, loved fishing, hunting, and Dodge diesel trucks. Cody’s plans were to work hauling livestock nationwide with his brother and dad. And was planning to relocate to a farm or ranch.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by 2 beautiful daughters Lacey and Aubrey, who were the love and sunshine of his life; brothers Sam Whiting and Jake (Marina) Whiting; nieces Jordyn and Westynn and nephew Lennon; paternal grandparents Monte Whiting and Dorothy Whiting, maternal grandparents Richard and Jean Mullen; a special great-aunt Garnet “Aunt Bee” Sampson; aunts and uncles Brett and Sarah Whiting, Christal and Brad Evans, Steve and Gina Mullen, Rick and Kari Mullen, Devon Whiting and Dylan Whiting; and cousins Ryan and Felicia Mullen, Ethan Mullen, Sarah, and Blake Holbert, Braden Mullen, Kate Mullen, Colby Whiting, Chelsea Whiting, Brooke Evans, and Dalton Evans.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. John Larrison officiating. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Whiting family.

