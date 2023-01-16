Obituary: Winans, Thomas Brian

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
Thomas Brian Winans, 66, of Parkersburg, WV went to his eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away in his sleep on January 12, 2023.  He was born with his twin brother, David, on August 8, 1956.  He was the fourth son of the late Sarah Frances DeFranco Winans and James Francis Winans, Jr.

He was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Fairmont State College.  He held several jobs in Parkersburg and managed 36th Street Carry Out for many years.

Tom was a very kind and caring soul.  He seldom met a stranger.  He was saved by Jesus and was a member of Mt Pleasant-Burnt Hill UM Church.

He is survived by his children, Hannah and Thomas.  He is also survived by his brothers; Sam (Sandi), Jim (Missy), Rich (Maria), Dave (Kim), Joe (Martha), Bob, and John, and his sister Mary (Mark).

In addition, Tom is survived by his beloved animals; Lucy, Ricky, and Bella.

Tom donated his body to the Human Gift Registry.

His arrangements are being handled by Leavitt Funeral Home.  A Memorial will be held later.

In memory of Tom, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg in his name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

